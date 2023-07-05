Barrington Stage Company Receives $110k Shubert Foundation Grant

The award will support key programming of BSC's 2023 season.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Barrington Stage Company  is the recipient of a $110,000 grant from The Shubert Foundation. Granted in the category of Theatre, the award will support key programming of BSC's 2023 season.

A leader in funding for the arts, last year The Shubert Foundation announced $37.6 million in unrestricted grants to 609 not-for-profit theaters, dance companies, academic theater training programs, and related service agencies. 

“It is meaningful to me that The Shubert Foundation not only maintained but increased their incredible support of Barrington Stage Company during my first season as Artistic Director,” said Alan Paul. “BSC treasures our relationship with the Foundation and thanks them for their vote of confidence in the future of Barrington Stage.”

  

Barrington Stage Company's 2023 season, running now through October, includes Cabaret, Blues For an Alabama Sky, A New Brain, English, The Happiest Man on Earth, tiny father, Faith Healer; as well as the 2023 Mr. Finn's Cabaret Series and the Celebration of Black Voices.

The Shubert Foundation is a leader in providing general operating support to professional resident theatre and dance companies that develop and produce new American work. As always, funds are unrestricted, empowering the organizations supported to utilize the funds as they see fit. To ensure support to the widest range of recipients, The Shubert Foundation maintains an open-door policy. The Shubert Foundation is also the largest funder of theatre education for the NYC Public Schools. Additionally, the Shubert Scholars Program provides scholarships for students in university programs in theatre arts. 

The Shubert Foundation was established in 1945 by Lee and J.J. Shubert, in memory of their brother Sam. Today, the Foundation is the nation's largest funder of unrestricted aid for not-for-profit theatre and dance companies. Since the establishment of The Shubert Foundation grants program in 1977, more than $575 million has been awarded to not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the United States.



