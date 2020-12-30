BWW Blog: What to Prep for Your RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Watch Party

People of the theatre community! Ratatouille the (TikTok) Musical is here! After so much anticipation, the show will be streaming on January 1st of 2021, what a great way to start off the new year. Of course, no show is complete without a watch party. Here are some ideas for yours!

FOOD TO SERVE

OBVIOUSLY, Ratatouille. While this dish may be fancy, here are some recipes that break it down well East One Pot French Ratatouille Ratatouille by Tasty

In order to celebrate the star himself, cook up a pot of Linguini!

Create your very own garbage heap with a giant tower of nachos! (May I recommend BBQ Chicken Nachos, as I think they look more like a trash heap)

Dirt cups. Remember these? Much like the film, they will bring back a wave of nostalgia for your guests. Become a rat yourself and eat from the trash yet again.

For the 21+ crowd, perhaps try your hand at a Ratatini (essentially a Dirty Martini with some food coloring.)

ACTIVITIES

Pin the tail on Remy (ala pin the tail on the donkey).

Blind Folded Cooking Race If you have some food to spare, race a friend and try to both make a simple dish blind folded? The fastest wins (If it resembles the food).



DECOR

Perhaps decorate your watch-space like a french bistro, or an easier option, like a pile of trash.

I hope this helps in giving you the best possible experience while watching this masterpiece of art take place. Happy watching!