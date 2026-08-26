BUN IN THE OVEN: CONTRACTIONS WITH THE CALAMARI SISTERS to Make Final Regent Theatre Stop

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The Calamari Sisters will be bringing comedy, cooking, dancing and singing back to Arlington, MA for the last time with their new show, Bun In The Oven: Contractions With The Calamari Sisters at The Regent Theatre. Performances will take place September 12th at 8pm, and September 13th at 2pm.

The only all-singing, all-dancing and all-cooking show in Massachusetts, Delphine and Carmela Calamari have been gracing the stage of The Regent Theatre with their hilarious hijinks for almost a decade. However, this will be their last visit to Arlington, MA and they're going out on a high note!

Move over Dr. Spock, here come the Calamari Sisters! Join the sisters at "Arlington's Showplace of Entertainment" as they prepare to celebrate the newest addition to the Calamari family. Delphine and Carmela are in rare form, catering the biggest bouncing baby shower Brooklyn has ever seen. There's no stopping this duo of singing, dancing, and cooking Italian Mamas from belting out tunes such as 'You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby,' 'When You're Good To Mama,' 'High Hopes,' 'Rainbow Connection,' and 'Puttin' On The Ritz.' Lamaze will never be quite the same once the Calamari Sisters get done with it!

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