BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXVIII To Feature 50 Plays In One-Day Event

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Boston Playwrights’ Theatre has announced Boston Theater Marathon XXVIII, a one-day event featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by New England playwrights and performed by 50 theatre companies.

The event will take place May 3 at Boston Playwrights’ Theatre on Commonwealth Avenue and will be presented in five blocks throughout the day, each featuring ten plays.

Inspired by the Boston Marathon, the annual event is designed as a “theatre endurance event,” offering a wide range of short works that reflect current themes and perspectives across the region’s theatre community.

“The Boston Theater Marathon always gives us a snapshot of what has been on our collective minds over the past year,” said Artistic Director Megan Sandberg-Zakian, noting the variety of material featured in this year’s lineup.

The marathon will include four writing teams, including two musical collaborations. One of the featured works, Badgering by Isabella Madrigal and Sophia Madrigal, will be presented in partnership with the Native Performing Arts Network’s National Day of Theater Readings for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives, part of a broader effort to raise awareness of violence affecting Indigenous communities.

A mid-event “Block Party” reception will take place at 5:00 p.m., with performances resuming at 6:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund, which provides emergency financial support to theatre practitioners in the Greater Boston area.

The marathon will take place on the Kate Snodgrass Stage and will also be livestreamed.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available for individual performance blocks or as an all-day pass.

For more information, visit: www.BostonPlaywrights.org