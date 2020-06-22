BOSTON POPS AT HOME Celebrates Arthur Fiedler and More

Boston Pops at Home and BSO at Home offer a wide variety of new and retrospective audio and video content, available free each week by visiting www.bostonpops.org/athome and www.bso.org/athome.

See what's on this week's schedule below!

THE ARTHUR FIEDLER LEGACY WITH PETER FIEDLER AND RON DELLA CHIESA

CONVERSATIONS WITH KEITH SERIES, THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2 P.M. AT WWW.BOSTONPOPS.ORG/ATHOME:



Arthur Fiedler is a legend in Boston and around America. As conductor of the Boston Pops for 50 years, he created the Pops genre and became the quintessential depiction of what a "conductor" should be for generations of Americans who listened to his albums with the Pops or watched Evening at Pops. Keith speaks about Fiedler's legacy with his son and Boston Symphony advisor Peter Fiedler and Boston radio legend and voice of the Boston Symphony Ron Della Chiesa.



POPS FAVORITE MARCHES

MONDAY AUDIO STREAM AVAILABLE NOW AT WWW.BOSTONPOPS.ORG/ATHOME

Selected by Pops Director of Artistic Planning Dennis Alves, this audio stream features beloved Pops Orchestra recordings, conducted by the orchestra's three most recent (and famous) conductors: Arthur Fiedler, John Williams, and Keith Lockhart. For this week, the theme is favorite marches and includes John Williams leading the Pops in "76 Trombones" from Meredith Wilson's The Music Man (arranged and orchestrated by Leroy Anderson) and the Imperial March from Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, among other selections.



LEROY ANDERSON'S TRUMPETER'S LULLABY, A VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE BY BOSTON POPS PRINCIPAL TRUMPETER THOMAS ROLFS AND BOSTON POPS CONDUCTOR KEITH LOCKHART

AVAILABLE ON FRIDAY, JUNE 26 AT WWW.BOSTONPOPS.ORG/ATHOME



The Boston Pops premiered Trumpeter's Lullaby at Spring Pops in 1950. Composer Leroy Anderson described its origins as occurring backstage at Symphony Hall, where he was talking after a concert with conductor Arthur Fiedler and principal trumpet Roger Voisin. Voisin suggested Anderson write him a solo different from most brash trumpet pieces, and Anderson said, "it occurred to me that I had never heard a lullaby for trumpet, so I set out to write one." Boston Pops Principal Trumpeter Tom Rolfs bring this delightful piece to life in a virtual performance with Keith Lockhart at the piano.



SHORT FILM SCREENING OF THE TYPEWRITER

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 AT

WWW.BOSTONPOPS.ORG/ATHOME

A Massachusetts native, Leroy Anderson first came to the attention of Arthur Fiedler in the mid-1930s while director of the Harvard Band, and with Fiedler's encouragement, many of his early compositions were premiered by the Boston Pops. The Typewriter is one of composer Leroy Anderson's best-loved works, which he composed in 1950. In 1972 when the composer was the special guest on the PBS television show Evening at Pops, Fiedler asked Leroy Anderson to take the podium and conduct the orchestra while Fiedler played the percussive "carriage return." This 3-minute film, in tribute to Fiedler and produced by Susan Dangel and Dick Bartlett, was inspired by that performance.



THOMAS WILKINS, BSO ARTISTIC ADVISOR FOR EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND GERMESHAUSEN YOUTH AND FAMILY CONCERT CONDUCTOR

BSO HOMESCHOOL, AVAILABLE NOW AT WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/BOSTONSYMPHONY

For this week, BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concert Conductor Thomas Wilkins continues his series on conducting and takes a deeper look on the question of leadership. The video is currently available here.



BSO HomeSchool is an educational resource for anyone who wants to learn more about music. It includes an archive of Youth & Family Concert lesson plans created by the BSO Educators Advisory Council, as well as videos created by BSO musicians that cover a wide variety of topics from demonstrations, excerpt tutorials, and more. BSO HomeSchool is sponsored by Arbella Insurance Foundation.

Created in response to concert cancellations due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, BSO at Home, BSO HomeSchool and Boston Pops at Home are designed to entertain, enlighten, and engage audiences around the world with complimentary online and radio content. Although nothing can take the place of a live performance, these audio and video presentations help to lift spirits in these trying times. Since the start of the BSO at Home series on March 23, the BSO's website and social media platforms have received more than 8.5 million interactions, with website traffic doubling.



Boston Pops at Home programming began running on May 11 with each day of the week scheduled to bring a different activity. Mondays feature a 20-30-minute playlist that draws from the Boston Pops audio archives. Tuesdays on Boston Pops social media channels, fans can play a "Name That Tune" game based on recent Pops performances. Wednesdays include Pops HomeSchool content for elementary and middle school students. "Conversations with Keith" airs on Thursdays, consisting of one-to-one interviews between Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and select guests. Each Friday brings a new video segment and musical demonstration from a Boston Pops player. Saturdays recap previously recorded material and on Sundays, 99.5 WCRB rebroadcasts complete Pops performances.



BSO at Home and BSO HomeSchool continue with special projects and family-friendly educational content, including the ongoing Bach Project, featuring BSO violinists performing selections from J.S. Bach's solo violin sonatas and partitas. BSO at Home, BSO HomeSchool, and Boston Pops at Home programming lasts through July 4.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You