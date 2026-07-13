BORDEN: A New Musical Creators to Headline Talkback at Historic Lizzie Borden House

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Fresh off its sold-out workshop presentation, the creative team behind BORDEN: A New Musical will appear at the Historic Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, August 1, for a special 30th Anniversary celebration featuring historian and award-winning author Cara Robertson.

The day will include a book signing with Robertson, author of The Trial of Lizzie Borden, followed by an exclusive dinner and talkback with Robertson, Cavan Hendron (creator, book & lyrics), Aaron Roitman (co-book) of BORDEN: A New Musical. The event comes just days before the 134th anniversary of the infamous 1892 murders.

"Thirty years ago, this house opened its doors so people could stand in the rooms where it happened and decide for themselves," said Ashley Boliero, manager of the Historic Lizzie Borden House. "Bringing together Cara Robertson and the BORDEN creative team, whose work is rooted in the historical record, is a meaningful way to celebrate this milestone."

Robertson, who serves as BORDEN's historical consultant and dramaturg, has worked closely with the creative team throughout the musical's development. Inspired by years of historical research, BORDEN tells the story through the eyes of Emma Borden, exploring family, memory, and loyalty rather than asking who committed the murders.

The book signing begins at 4:45 p.m., followed by the dinner and talkback at 6:15 p.m. Tickets for both events are sold separately and are extremely limited.

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