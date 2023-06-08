BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy Of Happiness Will Make its North American Debut in July

The production comes to “The Back Bay Hub” on Newbury Street beginning Friday, July 7, 2023.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness tells the story of the human body and the influence that the emotional phenomenon of 'happiness' has on our health. The legendary BODY WORLDS exhibit seen by more than 54 million people globally presents this brand new exhibition for the first time ever in North America at “The Back Bay Hub” on Newbury Street beginning Friday, July 7, 2023 for a limited engagement. 

 

Like every movement, perception, or sensation, happiness is the result of certain processes in the body. BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness interprets the latest research and findings by social scientists on how happiness is determined and presents medical findings about the impact of happiness on the body and mind. The exhibition will teach audiences what parts of their anatomy are involved in happiness and how positive or negative emotions can affect the entire body.

 

A curated collection of real human specimens called “plastinates” and cutting-edge interactive displays invite Boston audiences to discover the secrets that hide beneath the skin, unveiling factors that can influence mood and wellbeing.  Anatomical specimens of real human bodies reveal the complexity, resilience, and vulnerability of the body. These specimens also uncover findings about the effects of diseases, alcohol and tobacco addiction, and display the mechanics of hip and joint replacements.  All specimens were donated specifically for plastination and are preserved by the revolutionary process invented by Dr. Gunther von Hagens.

 

Ticket prices start at $25. For more information and to sign up for presale access, visit Click Here.

 

Centrally located in the Back Bay area of Boston, The Back Bay Hub will continue to astonish visitors to a reimagined museum-like experience. 

 

BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness was uniquely curated by Dr. Angelina Whalley, Director of the Institute for Plastination. When asked to summarize her explorations in happiness and the aim of the exhibition she said, “Our happiness depends on genes, circumstances, and actions. According to social scientists, about 50% of our happiness depends on our genetic makeup. Each person is born with the potential for happiness in our genes. The natural level of happiness to which each person returns after failures and triumphs -- varies from person to person. Ten percent of our happiness can result from our circumstances in life, such as financial, physical, social, and marital conditions and realities. But the rest is within our control. A stunning 40% of our happiness can be achieved through our own actions. I have designed the exhibition to appeal to visitors on many levels, as a learning opportunity as well as an emotional experience, viewed through the lens of anatomy.”




