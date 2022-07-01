BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Opens Next Week at Chester Theatre Company

On Thursday, July 7, Chester Theatre Company (CTC) opens Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench, "a beautiful look at a father and daughter who find in birding a surprising way to connect-to understand more about themselves, each other, and the changing world around them," in the words of CTC Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer.

Birds of North America runs July 7 to 17, with performances Wednesday at 2pm, Thursday at 2pm and 7:30pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

Director Alex Keegan (Roundabout, Rattlestick, Lincoln Center, Williamstown) makes her CTC debut. Christopher Patrick Mullen (People's Light, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Vineyard Playhouse, Bridge Street), last seen on the Town Hall Theatre stage in 2004's The Pavilion, co-stars with Micheline Wu (Lyric Stage Company, Speakeasy Stage Company), making her first appearance in Chester.

﻿Resident Lighting Designer Lara Dubin designs lights. Tom Shread returns to create the aural world of the play. Scenery is designed by Ed Check, costumes are designed by Anna Sorrentino, and Meaghan Lydon returns to stage manage.

Birds of North America is the company's second of four productions in its 33rd season. Future productions include the play that reopened Broadway, Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu, and the World Premiere of To the Moon and Back by Darcy Parker Bruce.

All performances of the productions named above will take place in the intimate setting of Chester's Historic Town Hall, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester, MA. Individual ticket prices are $52.50. Chester and Middlefield residents, members of the military and their families, ConnectorCare enrollees, and those holding EBT/SNAP cards may purchase discounted tickets by calling the box office. Student Rush $10 tickets are available day of show. Single tickets and season subscriptions may be purchased online at chestertheatre.org, or by phone at 413.354.7771. Special rates for groups of ten or more are available.

Please see chestertheatre.org for the current COVID safety protocols.