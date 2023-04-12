Award-Winning Guitarist David Howley to Perform Solo Show at Club Passim April 25

David Howley, Irish guitarist, mandolin player, and lead singer for We Banjo 3, will be performing a rare solo show at Club Passim in Cambridge on April 25, 2023. The chart-topping star is currently touring the states in support of his new album, "For Venus," which will be released April 21. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.



Born in Ireland, David Howley has been at the forefront of Irish guitar, voice and mandolin for over a decade. An award-winning vocalist, and holder of multiple Billboard #1's, he has performed with The Chieftains, Eileen Ivers, Carlos Nunez, Billy Strings, Bela Fleck, Altan, Ajeet and Mumford & Sons, amongst others. In 2011, David founded We Banjo 3 and since has gone on to play Irish folk music around the world. David is currently releasing his first solo record "for Venus". This music navigates the shadow with openness and vulnerability, all while drawing the listener to move.

David Howley will perform live at Club Passim April 25, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Tickets ($20) are on sale now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.