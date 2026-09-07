Asian American Ballet Project Celebrates Fifth Anniversary By Launching New Choreographer Residency

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The Asian American Ballet Project (AABP) will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a new program for Asian American choreographers: the 2027 Asian American Ballet Project Choreographer Residency Program. AABP will kick off the program today by launching an Open Call for Choreographers.

'Over the past four years, we've found that very few Asian American choreographers have the chance to create work on professional ballet dancers, and even fewer have set ballets on entirely AANHPI casts,' explains AABP Founder and Artistic Director, Beth Mochizuki. 'We hope to take one step toward changing that by inviting Asian American choreographers of all experience levels to create new work during a residency with AABP.'

Asian American-identifying emerging and established choreographers can submit their materials to AABP between September 1st and October 13th. Interested choreographers do not need to have presented work before. There are no age or location restrictions.

The 4 choreographers chosen to be in residency with the company will receive a variety of resources to allow them to create their best work and grow as artists including: a $1,000 stipend, a 2 week residency including 15 hours of dedicated rehearsals, the opportunity to work with an Asian American musical collaborator, and audience and industry professional feedback. The Choreographer Residency Program will culminate in our 2027 summer showcase presented in part thanks to a Creative Experiences grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Interested choreographers can learn more and apply via the Residency landing page on AABP's website: www.asianamericanballetproject.org/residency

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