ArtsEmerson Presents THE REAL JAMES BOND...WAS DOMINICAN

The inspiration for the classic 007 character shook performer Christopher Rivas' very foundation and set him on a quest to find his true self.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, will bring The Real James Bond…Was Dominican to the Emerson Paramount Center from November 8 – 12, 2023.

Writer and actor Christopher Rivas was a James Bond-obsessed Dominican boy in Queens, who discovered that James Bond creator Ian Fleming drew upon the life and career of Porfirio Rubirosa for the character—a Dominican diplomat, international polo champion, race-car driver, pilot, and spy. The inspiration for the classic 007 character shook performer Christopher Rivas' very foundation and set him on a quest to find his true self, which is revealed in this one-of-a-kind live show.

 

ArtsEmerson invites audiences to join Rivas as he digs deeper into the world of Bond, its inspiration, and what it meant to him as an actor in Hollywood. Before Connery and Craig, there was Rubirosa. Set to a live percussion score and immersive projections and developed with and directed by Daniel Banks and produced by DNAWORKS, The Real James Bond…Was Dominican is a young man's guide to love, sex, color, code-switching, white-washing, success, fake-it-till-you-make-it, and the roller coaster of finding one's true self.

 

Tickets for The Real James Bond…Was Dominican may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.

 

Thanks to generous support from Rockland Trust, a limited number of $10 Mobile Rush tickets will be available at 9:00 AM ET each performance day on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively through the TodayTix mobile app. For more information, please click on “General Public'' when you visit Click Here.




