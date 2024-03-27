ArtsEmerson Presents BOOK OF MOUNTAINS AND SEAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsEmerson will present the Book of Mountains and Seas at the Emerson Paramount Center from April 19 – 21, 2024.

A daring new work by award-winning composer Huang Ruo and MacArthur Fellow puppeteer/artist Basil Twist, this pitch perfect collaboration, the show takes on ancient Chinese creation myths—first transcribed in the 4th Century BC—which are strikingly relevant to our current climate change emergency.

An ensemble of massive puppets, as beautiful as they are intimidating, and the chorus of Ars Nova Copenhagen harness music and a stunning visual tableau to offer a portrait of the natural world and our relationship to it. Basil Twist is a third-generation puppeteer and object theater artist, renowned globally for his visionary adaptations of opera, dance, and theater. Chinese-born American composer Huang Ruo has been called “one of the world's leading young composers” and was formerly Composer in Residence at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. era, dance, and theater. Book of Mountains and Seas is a 21st-century adaptation through the lens of our modern-day relationship with the natural world.

Immediately following the Friday, April 19, 2024 8PM ET performance, ArtsEmerson's Director of Artistic Programming Ronee Penoi will host an on-stage post show discussion with creators Basil Twist, Huang Ruo, and Creative Producer Beth Morrison. The conversation will last approximately 25-30 minutes.

Tickets

Tickets for Book of Mountains and Seas may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.

Thanks to generous support from Rockland Trust, a limited number of $10 Mobile Rush tickets will be available at 9:00 AM ET each performance day on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively through the TodayTix mobile app. For more information, please click on “General Public'' when you visit ArtsEmerson's Offers web page.