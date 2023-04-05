Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ArtsEmerson Presents AND SO WE WALKED

And So We Walked will run six performances only from April 26 – 30, 2023 at the Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage.

Apr. 05, 2023  

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, is excited to welcome Cherokee actress, artist, and activist DeLanna Studi and her frank, heartwarming, and surprisingly funny one-woman show And So We Walked illuminating and reckoning with one of the darkest corners of American history.

And So We Walked will run six performances only from April 26 - 30, 2023 at the Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage.

In Studi's story, a contemporary Cherokee woman and her father embark on an unforgettable 900-mile journey along the Trail of Tears, retracing the same path her great-great grandparents took in the 1830s during the forced relocation of 17,000 Cherokee people. Studi's recounting of the trip draws on extraordinary first-person interviews, historical research, and the artist's personal experiences to paint a portrait of conflict, contradictions, and survival.

"Boston has always been one of my favorite cities," says DeLanna Studi. "It's an honor to bring my story here, a city that has such a rich and complicated history, especially in its relation to Native people. It is truly a blessing to be on this stage!"

"Too often Indigenous stories are thought of as relics of a distant past- but Indigenous peoples are here now, and their stories impact all of us today," says ArtsEmerson Director of Artistic Programming Ronee Penoi. "Understanding contemporary Indigenous perspectives gives us new understanding of our world, of the United States, of what we have in common, and how our futures are intertwined. DeLanna's work is a gift - a window into her nation, her family, and her spirit. Anyone passionate about living a full and wholehearted life should not miss this stunning work. We are honored to welcome DeLanna as the first Native American artist that we know of on the ArtsEmerson stage. Being Cherokee myself, this work resonates deeply with me."

Tickets for And So We Walked may be purchased 24/7 at Click Here or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.


Thanks to generous support from Rockland Trust, a limited number of $10 Mobile Rush tickets will be available at 10:00 AM ET each performance day on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively through the TodayTix mobile app. For more information, please click on "General Public'' when you visit Click Here.




