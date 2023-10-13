ArtsEmerson Announces The 8th Annual WORLD ALIVE! Celebration, October 21

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, has announced its 8th annual World Alive! Celebration, which will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 5:00PM ET at the Revere Hotel in Boston, MA.

For information and to secure tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please visit ArtsEmerson.org or contact Senior Development Officer Shannon Worthington by email, shannon_worthington@emerson.org, or by phone, 617-824-3017.

Proceeds of the event will support ArtsEmerson's 23/24 Season. Those funds will assist in the development of ArtsEmerson's mission through meaningful programming, show development, and community engagement. Gala guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner and a silent auction, followed by an exciting performance of The Book of Life at The Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. Immediately following the performance of The Book of Life, gala guests will be invited to join for a post-performance party back at The Revere Hotel with live music by Angelena & The Unit, drinks and dancing.

This year's event will honor Edwin Lee Gibson with the Artistic Excellence Award. Edwin Lee Gibson began his run of 103 professional theatre productions at age 16. He has gone on to receive a 2006 O.B.I.E. Award (Outstanding Performance) and the solo cover of The Village Voice for his portrayal of Oedipus in New York

Theatre Workshop's production of The Seven. His work has been noted in publications from the New York Times to Theatre Journal (Johns Hopkins).

In 2017, he was tapped by theatre auteur, Peter Brook (Lord of The Flies, The Mahabharata) to join Brook's company in residence at Theatre Des Bouffes du Nord in Paris, France. In 2018, he took on the role of comedian-activist, Dick Gregory to sold out houses in the solo play, Turn Me Loose at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. In 2019, Mr. Gibson performed in the ArtsEmerson production, Detroit Red and in 2020 recurred the role of "Happy" in Fargo, Season 4 opposite Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman.

In addition to acting, Mr. Gibson's illustrious career includes his work as a writer and stand-up comic. He currently stars in the Emmy nominated (Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series) FX television show, The Bear, playing the role of Chef Ebraheim. Mr. Gibson is a member of Actor's Equity, SAG AFTRA, The Writers' Guild of America and New York Theatre Workshop's Usual Suspects.

ArtsEmerson is the professional presenting and producing organization at Emerson College, and its mission is to bring people together to experience powerful performances that delight, provoke, and inspire, celebrating both our differences and common humanity. Founded in 2010 by Robert J. Orchard — the year the U.S. Census confirmed there was no single cultural majority in Boston — ArtsEmerson is committed to building a cultural institution that reflects the diversity of our city. Our imaginative and globe-spanning live and virtual performances, films, and conversations invites each of us to be part of a Boston that is more creative, equitable, and connected. ArtsEmerson is led by Executive Director, David Howse. For more information visit ArtsEmerson.org.

ArtsEmerson and HowlRound Theatre Commons both operate from within the Emerson College Office of the Arts. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's Theater District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has

3,700 undergraduates and 1,400 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals. The College has an active network of 51,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts.