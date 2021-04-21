ArtsEmerson Announces Seed to Harvest: The Wooden Book

ArtsEmerson has announced Seed to Harvest: The Wooden Book. Seed to Harvest is a touring book project where the community writes the pages; in collaboration with artist-in-residence, Toshi Reagon's Parable Path Boston, the Traces/Remain ensemble invites the public to join on a Sower's journey that uses memories as medicine. The book tour will take place at various locations from April 08 - June 26, 2021, details can be found here. The Wooden Book & the Submission Box is currently available for viewing in the front window of Emerson College's Elma Lewis Center (ELC) at 148 Boylston Street until Saturday, April 24.

Seed to Harvest: The Wooden Book is the first in a series of books that will travel throughout the 50 US states and 14 US territories collecting stories, in the form of memories, that will serve as medicine for its readers. ArtsEmerson is opening the opportunity for anyone to become a "Sower" by submitting original content in response to one of four narrative prompts. Content may be submitted in the form of literary entries, drawings, paintings, music, etc.

"I can think of nothing more deeply meaningful and necessary right now as part of ongoing collaborations throughout our communities, city and planet than Seed to Harvest: Memory as Medicine: The Wooden Book as part of the larger Parable Path Boston," says Tam (Tamera) Marko, Executive Director of the Elma Lewis Center in the Social Justice Center at Emerson College. "Sharing space with the The Wooden Book and its Submission Box offers a visual and spiritual portal for people of all walks of life to be Sowers and bring stories with potential to heal."

Anchored by the creative process and presentation of Toshi Reagon's work Octavia E. Butler's Parable of

the Sower, Reagon's residency creates a framework for community organizing through artistic engagement. Parable Path Boston includes community led activities surrounding the belief systems and interrelated social issues that impact climate justice and survival in Boston. Inspired by the work of Octavia E. Butler's, Parable of the Sower, each book of the Seed to Harvest project will have a theme and community members are encouraged to make their entries in response to various thematic prompts. The first book (The Wooden Book) is being taken on a mini-tour throughout Boston. The theme of this first book is, Memory as Medicine. It engages the concept that one person's memories can be a storytelling medicine towards another person's healing. The Wooden Book will be available for public interaction at various locations.

Traces/Remain is an ensemble driven project by local Boston artists and facilitators who want to build communal memories by occupying public space together. All are welcome, especially BIPOC people who have experienced isolation as a result of being marginalized within their own communities. Sowers of the ensemble include playwright, author, artist, and co-artistic director for Fort Point Theatre Channel, Letta Neely, as well as theatre director, producer, and educator from Dorchester/Roxbury, Deen Rawlins-Harris.

Entries to become a Sower are being accepted now and may be made in-person at one of the neighborhood tour sites listed below or via email at: Seedtoharvestentries@gmail.com Registration for Seed to Harvest: Sower Sessions is also now open here.