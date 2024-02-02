Apollinaire Play Lab spring registration is now open!

Have a creative young person in your life? Have them explore and expand their skills through fun-filled classes at Apollinaire Play Lab!

Spring class registration is now open. Returning classes this spring are Apollinaire Play Lab staples such as Ballet, Acting and Art! Five new classes that you won't want to miss are also available this spring, including Puppetry/Playmaking, Latin Dance, Video Creation, Audition Repertoire & Technique, and Tap.

Weekday classes are also available!

Annie Kids will be the focus for this spring's Play Production class. Sing, dance and act out the classic story and unforgettable songs of little orphan Annie. Performers ages 6-16 are welcome to register! Students ages 6-9 or those looking for a beginner class can register for Thursday's class. Students ages 10-16 or those looking for a more advanced class can register for Tuesday's class.

Technical Theatre returns this spring on Thursdays to offer students a chance to hone their back-stage skillset. Students in this class will work on the design, creation and implementation of the technical elements for our Play Production class.

Space is limited and spots are filling quickly! (EBT Card to Culture rates, payment plans and

scholarships are available! Contact us for more details.)

For more information please visit: Click Here.