American Repertory Theater To Hold Gala Celebration in June

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University announced today it will hold a gala in celebration of the galvanizing impact of the arts on Monday, June 6, 2022 on the campus of Harvard University. The exact location will be announced at a future date.

The June 6 event will also honor Boston Globe Media Partners CEO Linda Henry and will be co-chaired by Amanda & Sam Kennedy and Maureen & Mike Sheehan.

The evening of celebration, dining, and entertainment will recognize the achievements of the actors, directors, designers, producers, and administrators whose passion, dedication, rigor, and risk-taking have been at the heart of A.R.T. for the past four decades. Proceeds will support A.R.T.'s artistic productions and educational collaborations that reach more than 14,000 local students and community members annually in service of the theater's mission to expand the boundaries of theater.

The gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 6PM, followed by dinner, a live auction, and an artistic program. Performers will be announced at a later date.

Half and full table packages starting at $7,500, individual tickets starting at $1,500, and opportunities to support the event-including for individuals unable to attend-are available now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Gala.