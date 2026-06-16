Additional Casting Set For DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Harbour Lights Theatre
Chris Medlin, Dillon Klena, and Kayla Louison join the Adam Pascal-directed cast at Carr Amphitheater.
Harbour Lights Theatre has announced additional casting for its upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal and running August 6–9, 2026 at the Carr Amphitheater in Hingham, Massachusetts.
Joining the previously announced Mickey White as Evan Hansen and Tony Award nominee Orfeh as Heidi Hansen are Broadway and television actor Chris Medlin (Broadway's Mean Girls and Diana, Netflix's Sweet Magnolias) as Jared Kleinman, America's Got Talent semifinalist and Tik Tok sensation Victoria “Tory” Vagasy as Zoe Murphy, Dillon Klena, who appeared as Nick Healy in the North American Tour of Jagged Little Pill, as Connor Murphy, and rising breakout talent Kayla Louison as Alana Beck.
Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen follows a socially anxious teenager whose attempt to fit in leads to an unexpected chain of events that changes the lives of everyone around him. At the heart of the story are a group of young people navigating grief, friendship, identity, and the universal desire to belong.
"The young people at the center of Dear Evan Hansen carry so much of the story's heart," said Pascal. "Tory, Dillon, Chris, and Kayla each bring a distinct voice and point of view to these roles, and I'm excited for audiences to experience their work."
Harbour Lights Theatre's production of Dear Evan Hansen will run August 6–9, 2026, with evening performances at 8:00 PM Thursday through Sunday and a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, August 8.
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