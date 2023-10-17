Adam Pascal To Perform An Acoustic Concert In Falmouth, November 10 & 11

Art Lab (Meg Fofonoff, Founder & Producing Artistic Director; Megan Jo Chacalos, Associate Producer) will present Adam Pascal Acoustic – an intimate evening of music with with the iconic Broadway performer at College Light Opera Company's Lucas Hall (54 Chapoquoit Road, Falmouth, MA) for two performances only, Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are now on sale.

Join us for this special evening as iconic performer Adam Pascal takes center stage, accompanied by his acoustic guitar, to deliver a captivating concert event. With a repertoire that includes beloved Broadway classics and his personal favorites, Pascal's performance promises to be a truly intimate experience. Renowned for his groundbreaking portrayal of Roger Davis in Rent, Pascal's exceptional talent earned him a Tony Award nomination. His remarkable journey continued as he reprised the role in the 2005 movie adaptation, solidifying his place in theatrical history. Pascal's versatility as a concert and recording artist has allowed him to shine in various leading roles on Broadway, including Radames in Aida, Emcee in Cabaret, Billy Flynn in Chicago, and Shakespeare in Something Rotten!

Tickets Adam Pascal Acoustic are $50 each and can be purchased online here.

Art Lab is a commercial producer of Broadway theater, regional theater and a developer of new works in New York City and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Art Lab has been a producer on shows such as; Head Over Heels, Come From Away (West End), and The Cher Show. Art Lab was groundbreaking in producing several seasons (2020-2023) of "virtually produced" musicals, such as: Disenchanted, First Date, Amour, and three theater-based online series, “The Show Must Go On Show,” “Art Lab Presents,” and “Broadway Interludes." Most recently Art Lab has produced a concert series in New York City, The Muse Sessions, and A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, Rachel York's For The Love of It, and Mum's the Word on Cape Cod. Art Lab is currently a producer on Wild About You and Little Dancer and is excited to lead produce its own new work, Silk, with a creative team that includes Chilina Kennedy, Eric Holmes and Daniel Edmonds.