Actors' Shakespeare Project Announces Venues and Performance Dates For 20th Season! 

Actors' Shakespeare Project has announced the performance dates for the shows in our upcoming 2023-24 Season, marking twenty years since Richard III in 2004 – ASP's inaugural production.

“At a time when our industry is looking to make safer choices and produce smaller shows, our 2023-24 lineup is the biggest and boldest in ASP's history,” says Artistic Director Christopher V. Edwards. “We are thrilled to build on the success of this past season and continue to earn our spot as one of Boston's most exciting theater companies.”

From September 15 through October 1, 2023: the first production of the season, The Taming of the Shrew, will be playing at the Modern Theatre at Suffolk University. Directed by Christopher V. Edwards, this production will take an intersectional and feminist look at one of Shakespeare's most problematic scripts, while still retaining the witty banter, the comedic hijinks, and Shakespearean hilarity.

From November 3 through November 26, 2023: Actors' Shakespeare Project continues our American Bards series with a stirring revival of the 1998 Pulitzer Prize Winner for Drama – How I Learned To Drive. Directed by Elaine Vaan Hogue, this dramatic masterpiece from legendary playwright Paula Vogel will be performed in the Roberts Studio Theater at the Calderwood Pavilion.

From March 8 through March 31, 2024: Following the success of our 2023 production of Seven Guitars, Actors' Shakespeare Project returns to August Wilson's American Century Cycle for King Hedley II. Directed by Summer L. Williams, this Tony-nominated and Pulitzer finalist play will be produced in partnership with Hibernian Hall.

From May 10 through June 2, 2024: ASP closes our 20th Season at the Roberts Studio Theater with Shakespeare's most-known tragedy: Romeo & Juliet. Directed by Resident Acting Company member Marianna Bassham, this amazing cast will tackle the famed star-crossed lovers and feuding households with ASP's signature verve and style.

Tickets for all performances are $59.50, with an allotment of $20 tickets released for the week's performances on the Monday of that week, subject to availability. Student tickets are $25, available for any patron ages 25 and under. Memberships are available starting at $210. For more information, visit Click Here.

Actors' Shakespeare Project is an award-winning professional theater company with a Resident Acting Company and extensive education, youth and community programs. ASP works and performs in found spaces, schools, and theaters in Boston neighborhoods. We present and explore the robust language, resonant stories, and deeply human characters in Shakespeare's plays and in other language-based contemporary playwrights. Our work is focused on intimacy, storytelling, language, relationships, voice, risk and artistry within and throughout the Boston area. For more information visit Click Here.