ART By Yasmina Reza to Open at the Barnstable Comedy Club

The Barnstable Comedy Club located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable will present Yasmina Reza's seriocomedy, ART directed by Lance Norris. The show opens on Thursday, January 6 at 7:30 PM and continues through January 23 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM; Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. General admission tickets are $25, seniors 65+ and student tickets are $23. Reserve tickets by calling the box office at 508-362-6333.

ART features veteran Cape actors, Todd Gosselin, Frank Hughes, Jr. and Patrick Preston. Proof of vaccination is required and facial masks must worn. For more information, please visit www.BarnstableComedyClub.org.

Winner of the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play and Winner of the 1996 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, ART focuses on the meaning of art (in the form of a solid white painting) as well as the meaning of friendship, to both the man who bought the painting and the two friends who come to see it. Yasmina Reza's dazzling study of friendship, prejudice and tolerance is a masterpiece.