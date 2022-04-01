A.R.T. Announces April Programming

American Repertory Theater has announced their April programming, including Black Super Hero Magic Mama, and more!

In Person Friday, April 22 - Saturday, May 21

BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA

In all the books that Sabrina Jackson reads to her son Tramarion, tragedy's just an origin story, something to propel the heroes into wondrous new worlds. When tragedy strikes in her own life, Sabrina launches herself into a fantastical, technicolor universe where she gets to be the hero. A high-flying adventure that refuses to be held down by the gravity at its core, Inda Craig-Galván's Black Super Hero Magic Mama is a powerful refutation of the disproportionate expectations placed on Black mothers and their sons. Presented in collaboration with Company One Theatre, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival.

Tickets pay-what-you-want, $0 minimum at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org and CompanyOne.org.

• Accepting Applications through Friday, April 29

YOUTH ACTION TEAM

The Youth Action Team (Y.A.T.) is a paid, year-long program beginning this summer for incoming high school juniors that develops leadership skills through original creative arts producing. Participants will form a community of like-minded peers and industry connections as they design and implement their own arts initiatives in collaboration with A.R.T.'s values and programming. Y.A.T. members will leave the program equipped and inspired to become change- makers in their communities.

In the six-week summer program, Y.A.T. participants will actively investigate the A.R.T's upcoming season of plays through readings, art-making, workshops with local artists and activists, and self-designed activities. During the school year, participants will apply their leadership skills by implementing their community projects with the support of A.R.T. staff and resources.

Open to up to 12 incoming juniors from Greater Boston area schools. Learn more about the program and application process at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Education-Engagement/Teens.

• Registration Open through April 30

WE DECLARE BOSTON - For Educators and their Students

We Declare applies theater-based techniques and processes to the vital study of the Declaration of Independence (part of the Massachusetts Curriculum Frameworks in History and Social Science for eighth grade) and authentically connects classrooms to A.R.T.'s production of the musical 1776. Collaboration is open to all Greater Boston public schools.

Through teaching artist residencies, curriculum materials for educators, and/or independent creative projects, We Declare asks students to connect their own lives to the long sweep of history, grapple with its inherent contradictions, and advocate for the society in which they wish to live. Throughout the program, students will create original performance texts that culminate in their own Declarations of Interdependence.

We Declare partnerships include student access to 1776, digital curriculum materials featuring the cast and creative team, and access to A.R.T.'s education and engagement team to help curate materials to meet course objectives and/or plan a classroom-based teaching artist residency.

Learn more and register online at amrep.org/WeDeclareSignUp.