A STARRY NIGHT Cabaret to Feature Singers From Boston and Providence

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The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will host A Starry Night: A Cabaret on Saturday, August 15th, 2026 featuring singers from the stages of Boston, Providence, and beyond. FPAC, Franklin's own Actors' Equity Professional Theater, is thrilled to welcome talented singers from the area's robust theater scene to THE BLACK BOX stage for an evening of great music.

Hosted by Ali Funkhouser, the evening will feature Molly Dupre, Jessica Graves, Nicole Franklin Kelley, Brandon Lee, Hailey Madison, Isabel Molettieri, Ellen Scarano, Marielle Sciore, Ali Stanglewicz, Cole Stanley, Leah Steinman, and Olivia Valianti with a special appearance by some of FPAC's Student Apprentices.

FPAC is an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local performers, and emerging artists. The upcoming 2026-27 season will feature Disney's Frozen, POTUS, 'night, Mother, The Secret Garden, and Once Upon a Mattress.

Tickets for A Starry Night are available at THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370.

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