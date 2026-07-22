TBB SINGS... CÉLINE DION to Play Outdoor Concert at Franklin Performing Arts Company

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The summer concert series will on August 8th at 7:30pm with THE BLACK BOX Sings… Céline Dion outside under the stars. A cast of Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) favorites led by Brendan Jacob Smith (The Simon and Garfunkel Story, America's Got Talent, T.3), Maria Sylvia Norris (Beetlejuice, Sister Act, Disney Cruise Line), and Paige Martins (Band Vocalist with Holland America & Seabourn Cruise Lines) will pay tribute to the legendary vocalist. Table seating and general seating are available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside.

Joining the tribute show cast are Hayley Driscoll, Ali Funkhouser, and Hallie Wetzell alongside six FPAC Student Apprentices: Ani Corkran, Helena Cornwell, Aida DiChiara, Baree Frigon, Hailey Hulbig, and Alina Kanakry.

Dubbed the 'Queen of Power Ballads,' Céline is known for her powerful, technically skilled vocals. With over 200 million records sold worldwide, Dion is the best-selling Canadian recording artist, the best-selling French-language artist, and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.

Born into a large family in Charlemagne, Quebec, Dion was discovered by her future manager and husband, René Angélil, and emerged as a teen star in her home country with eight French-language albums during the 1980s. She gained international recognition by winning the Eurovision Song Contest 1988, where she represented Switzerland with the song 'Ne partez pas sans moi.' Dion went on to release twelve English-language albums, including the best-selling albums The Colour of My Love (1993), Falling into You (1996), and Let's Talk About Love (1997), as well as A New Day Has Come (2002), her 21st-century bestseller. She also became known for performing cinematic theme songs, such as 'Beauty and the Beast' for the Disney film of the same name (1991), 'Because You Loved Me' for Up Close & Personal (1996), and 'My Heart Will Go On' for Titanic (1997), which became one of the best-selling singles.

Dion's accolades include 5 Grammy Awards, 20 Juno Awards, seven American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame. Seven of her albums have sold at least 10 million copies worldwide, the second most among women. Dion was conferred with the Legion of Honor, the highest French order of merit, and was elevated to the Companion of the Order of Canada.

Later in August, THE BLACK BOX will pay tribute to the songs of Finding Nemo and Disney with THE BLACK BOX Sings… Finding Nemo on August 21 and 22.

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