A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE to be Presented at Cape Rep Theatre This Summer

Cape Rep Theatre will present the Cape Cod premiere of A Man of No Importance, the Tony-nominated, award-winning Broadway musical, directed by Art Devine, musical direction by Scott Storr. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater July 6 through August 5 Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Additional performances Tuesdays July 18 & 25 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $40, $25 for 25 and under. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or Click Here.

Production details:

About A Man of No Importance

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Based on a Film "A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE”

Directed by Art Devine

Musical Direction by Scott Storr

Scenic Design by Ryan McGettigan

Lighting Design by Daisy Long

Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin

“A Man of No Importance” Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

A Man of No Importance is that rare gem in musical theater that combines the depth and drama of a play with the lyricism and comedy of a musical. It is a tender and beautifully woven tale of love, friendship and coming to terms with who we are. Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, it is by the Tony Award winning team of

Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, creators of Ragtime. It features several wonderful Broadway classics, “The Streets of Dublin,” and “Princess.” Set in 1964 Dublin, it tells the story of bus conductor Alfie Byrne whose real passion is directing an amateur theatrical company, the Saint Imelda’s Players, and shows the power art has to impact the lives of ordinary people.

The cast is lead by beloved local favorite Anthony Teixeira as Alfie Byrne with an incredible ensemble cast featuring Jess Andra, Coy Branscum, Violet Finn, Kevin McMahon, Wendy Watson, Nick Nudler, Elsa Keefe, Ian Ryan, Kirsten Peacock, James O’Neil and Ari Lew supported by the production team of director Art Devine, musical director Scott Storr, Ryan McGettigan (Scenic Design), Daisy Long (Lighting Design), Robin McLaughlin (Costume Design) and Tori Mondello (Stage Manager).

All performances will be in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster.

For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at Click Here.

Cape Rep’s 2023 season opened with the world premiere musical Archibald Avery, April 12 - May 7 in the Indoor Theater, and will be followed by the revival of our 2021 limited run production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, running June 25 - August 12 in the Outdoor Theater. Next the Indoor Theater will host the regional premiere of the charming musical, A Man of No Importance, July 6 - August 5, followed by a special presentation of the nationally acclaimed production of Grammy Award nominee Mona Golabek in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, August 16 -27. We will close the summer with the return of our beloved benefit revue All Our Best, September 1 & 2. The fall will feature the new one woman musical event, Trish LaRose: Come On-A My House, October 19 - November 12 and will wrap with a production To Be Announced November 24 - December 17. Our outdoor daytime children’s programs will feature The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley based on the beloved book by Jeff Brown, June 28 - August 31, and the delightful Puppets, Paul & Mary: You, Me, Trees & the Sea June 27 - August 29.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company’s three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.