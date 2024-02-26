A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to The Company Theatre

The Company Theatre has announced its upcoming stage production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. This Tony Award-winning musical tells the trials and tribulations of a commoner's quest for fortune through nefarious means.

In A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, audiences will follow the misadventures of commoner Monty Navarro who discovers he is ninth in line to a considerable fortune. Faced with the tantalizing prospect of wealth, he embarks on a murderous spree to eliminate his rivals and secure his place as the sole heir. What unfolds is a wickedly entertaining tale of deceit, ambition, and dark comedy.

The show's standout feature is the remarkable performance by Jason Denton, who takes on the daunting task of portraying all eight doomed heirs with unparalleled skill and agility. With lightning-fast costume changes and impeccable comedic timing, Denton seamlessly transitions between characters, bringing each one to life in a riotous display of talent.

Musical Director Robert McDonough said "The lyrics are very clever. Each number is more hilarious than the last!" Directors Zoe Bradford and Sally Ashton Forrest are excited about the unique challenges presented by this production. " A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is a tour de force of theatrical ingenuity," remarked Bradford. "Jason Denton's performance is nothing short of extraordinary, and audiences are in for a treat as they witness his delivery and physical humor on stage."

Professional costume designer of stage and screen Joe MacKenzie is a master of "the quick change", having designed Greater Tuna in Boston- where two people played nearly 30 roles. This elaborate post Victorian costume plot is also enhanced by local designer Katherine Ridder.

The 1949 film Kind Hearts and Coronets served as the inspiration for this musical. Filled with clever plot twists, witty dialogue, and a cast of unforgettable characters in true British form, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder promises laughter and intrigue for theatergoers.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder opens Friday, March 15, and runs through Saturday, March 30. There are evening and matinée performances available. Standard admission tickets are $50. Premium seating is available for $58. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.