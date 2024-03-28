2ND SHIFT MUSIC SERIES To Showcase Club Passim's Folk Collective In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Club Passim's Folk Collective will perform in a beautiful and unusual space at the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation in Waltham as part of the 2nd Shift Music Series.

The stage will be packed with powerhouse vocalists and Boston folk scene veterans from The Folk Collective, an artist-led diversity and equity initiative by Passim. Guests will see the artists play in a one-of-a-kind venue featuring industrial exhibits under a roof with amazing acoustics from artists including Maxfield Anderson, Anju Madhok and more. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Curated by musician Mark Erelli, the 2nd Shift Music Series features some of the most respected performers from a variety of genres, including roots, country, blues, and folk, as well as noteworthy newer talent. The series highlights artists from diverse backgrounds and, in some way, reflects the innovative, exploratory American spirit that the Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation celebrates.

Through the universal language of music, The Folk Collective aims to amplify the voices of change. The Folk Collective artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders hold inclusive and equitable events that welcome and invite diverse audiences and artists.This show at the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation will include performances from Folk Collective members Lydia Harrell, Stephanie MacKay, Gabriella Simpkins, Anju Madhok, Maxfield Anderson, Kim Moberg, and Alastair Moock.

The Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation will also host a “Mill Talk” Many Voices, One Mission with the Folk Collective on April 2. Moderated by GBH's Callie , Crossley, a Boston based radio and tv host and commentator, the discussion will explore folk music's historical roots with Folk Collective members Alastair Moock, Anju Madhok, Maxfield Anderson, Kim Moberg, and Stephanie McKay and question why it's been narrowly defined. It aims to challenge this limited perspective by highlighting diverse voices and experiences often sidelined within the genre. Through inclusivity and authenticity, the discussion seeks to redefine folk music as truly reflective of the rich tapestry of human expression.

Tickets and More Information

The Folk Collective: Songs for Earth & Humanity takes place on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 8:00 p.m at the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation 154 Moody St, Waltham, MA, 02453. Tickets are $20 and are available at passim.org.

Mill Talk: Many Voices, One Mission takes place on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. also at the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation. The event is free to the public. Guests can register for the Mill Talk at charlesrivermuseum.org.

About the Charles River Museum and the 2nd SHIFT:

Now in its 16th Season, the 2nd SHIFT Music Series brings some of the finest artists in Americana, Folk, and Country under the roof of America's first modern factory building. Curated by acclaimed musician Mark Ereli, the 2nd SHIFT has enthralled audiences time and again, taking advantage of the Charles River Museum's astonishing acoustics and unique intimacy. If you have not experienced this unparalleled music experience, you owe yourself the favor!

About the Mill Talks Series

Lectures and panel discussions at the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation are called Mill Talks. They explore topics related to the Industrial Revolution, innovation across disciplines, and the Museum's mission. Sponsored by the Lowell Institute.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.