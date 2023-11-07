Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY First Broadway Play By Native American Woman Comes To Boise Contemporary Theater

first broadway play by native american woman comes to boise contemporary theater

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY First Broadway Play By Native American Woman Comes To Boise Contemporary Theater

Last Spring with The Thanksgiving Play, Larissa FastHorse became the first female Native American playwright produced on Broadway. This Holiday season, Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) will serve up her satire with previews starting Wednesday, November 29, and shows continuing through closing on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

 

In The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse, a boat-rocking high school drama teacher faces a petition for termination in this hilarious satiric jab at political correctness, social wokeness, and cultural assumptions. She's hired an elementary school teacher, a professional actress, and her yoga instructor/boyfriend to devise a culturally sensitive play about the first Thanksgiving. Or Native American Heritage Month. Or just November. Punctuated by offensive (and 100% real) Thanksgiving songs, this satire serves up the funny!

 

Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick added, “We are incredibly excited to bring this daring and hilarious play to BCT and the Boise community. In the hands of the amazing director, cast, and crew, this is a play that audiences will not soon forget. And I can't think of a better way to kick off the holiday season.”

 

 

The Thanksgiving Play

 

by Larissa FastHorse

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes

 

Cast List:

Logan - Jaime Nebeker

Jaxton - Jon Patrick O'Brien

Alicia - Claire Blackwelder*

Caden - Nick Jordan*

 

Creative Team:

Director - Jennifer Pennington

Stage Manager - Rachel Kaufman*

Asst. Stage Manager - Kelly Jean Edwards

Costume Designer - Darrin Pufall Purdy

Scenic Designer - Sam Flynn

Lighting Designer, Master Electrician, Light Board Op - Akincana Webb

Sound Designer - Peter John Still

Sound Engineer & Board Op - Brayden Buckley

Props Artisan & Scenic Painter - Lily Kennedy

Carpenters - Duane Brensinger and Nicholas Jules Hewitt

 

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

 

Previews: 7 PM Wednesday, November 29 & Thursday, November 30, 8 PM Friday, December 1

 

Pay What You Want Night: First preview, 7 PM Wednesday, November 29. No online sales: pay what you want at the door. Accepting cash and cards, but there's a $3.00 fee per card transaction.

 

Opening Night: 8 PM Saturday, December 2

 

Educators' Night: 7 PM Wednesday, Dec 6. Any school district employee with a valid school I.D. may buy one ticket for $20 by going through our box office and showing their school I.D. at the door. (Not just for teachers, but any school district employee with a school I.D.).

 

First Thursday Happy Hour: 5:30-6:30 PM, Thursday, December 7. Only at our box office during this happy hour event, get $20 tickets to this play's previews and 20% off tickets to any performance of this play (excluding opening and closing night). Art by Boise local Stephen Aifegha will be on display in our lobby to enjoy over tap beers and cider from Esto Indie, wines generously provided by Hayden Beverage, coffee from Dawson Taylor, and treats from The Chocolat Bar, City Peanut Shop, and Blue Hen Cookies.

 

Closing Night: 8 PM Saturday, December 16

 

Performances run Wednesday through Saturday for three weeks, November 29-December 16, 2023. More information and performance times are available at Click Here.

 

Tickets: $32 to $45, plus tax and fees. Previews: $28, Students: $15, Military 20% off with code MILITARY20. Available online at https://bctheater.ludus.com/ or by calling the BCT box office at 208-331-9224.

 

For more information, please visit:

Playwright Larissa FastHorsehttps://www.hoganhorsestudio.com/about-larissa

Artist Stephen Aifegha: https://www.saatchiart.com/highfairgaaarts

First Thursday Happy Hour Event: https://bctheater.org/first-thursday-happy-hour-event/

 

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) is a professional nonprofit theater company in Boise, Idaho, whose mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience. Founded in 1997, BCT is the only nonprofit professional theater within 300 miles dedicated to producing challenging new work. BCT is a recipient of the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, a two-time recipient of the National Theater Company Award from the American Theater Wing, and the 2022-23 City of Boise Cultural Ambassador. Currently, in its 26th season, BCT has presented over 90 mainstage productions, including over 25 world premieres such as Eric Coble's The Velocity of Autumn (which continued to Broadway).




RELATED STORIES - Boise

1
123 ANDRES Comes to the Morrison Center in January Photo
123 ANDRES Comes to the Morrison Center in January

123 Andrés comes to the Morrison Center in January 2024. The performance will take place on January 12.

2
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

3
TVCT Receives $5000 Union Pacific Grant Photo
TVCT Receives $5000 Union Pacific Grant

Treasure Valley Children's Theater (TVCT) has been awarded a generous grant of $5000 to support new and existing after school Drama Club programs around Idaho’s Treasure Valley.

4
Junior League of Boise Hosts Annual Fund Kick-Off Event Photo
Junior League of Boise Hosts Annual Fund Kick-Off Event

On October 14, 2023, the Junior League of Boise (JLB), a dedicated nonprofit organization of women volunteers, celebrated its Annual Fund Kick-Off Fundraiser. Since 1928, JLB has been tirelessly serving the Treasure Valley, and this event served as a vital cornerstone for their ongoing mission. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

Boise SHOWS
Elf the Musical in Boise Elf the Musical
The Nampa Civic Center (12/07-12/09)
Avenue Q in Boise Avenue Q
Stage Coach Theatre (3/01-3/23)
A Twisted Christmas Carol in Boise A Twisted Christmas Carol
Stage Coach Theatre (12/01-12/23)
The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul in Boise The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul
Colonial Theatre (11/10-11/10)
Brand Identity Through Web Design Show in Boise Brand Identity Through Web Design Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/29-7/05)
Love…or Best Offer in Boise Love…or Best Offer
Stage Coach Theatre (1/19-2/03)
The Butler Did It in Boise The Butler Did It
Stage Coach Theatre (5/31-6/15)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Boise My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (11/08-11/08)
Proof in Boise Proof
Stage Coach Theatre (4/19-5/04)
Frozen in Boise Frozen
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (8/07-8/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You