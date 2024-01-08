Reckless Kelly comes to the Morrison Center this month. The performance is set for January 25, 2024.

See Reckless Kelly like you've never seen them before. The Morrison Center presents a new way to experience Reckless Kelly music. Braun said following the last performance at the Morrison Center: "After the show, those same folks expressed how much they loved the experience, and some even admitted that it was the first time they really listened to the lyrics and dynamics of the band."

This upcoming performance poses a unique opportunity for the band to showcase songs rarely played during their larger events, but longtime fans can still expect to hear their favorite hits.

This show holds additional significance as Reckless Kelly recently announced their plans to retire from touring in 2025. While they will continue making records and participating in a few annual events, such as BBR, this show at the Morrison Center is one of the last few chances for fans and friends to see the band at an intimate and personal setting in the Boise area.

