Joe Gatto Brings A NIGHT OF COMEDY to the Morrison Center

Joe Gatto comes to the Morrison Center this month with A Night of Comedy. The performance is set for March 22, 2024.

Joe Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows "Impractical Jokers" and "The Misery Index." He has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe tours with his stand-up solo show "Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy" in sold-out theaters across the United States.

Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. He happily advocates for the "Adopt, Don't Shop" movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends, which operates on Long Island, NY, catering to mainly senior and disabled pups. Joe also hosts a popular comedy podcast called "Two Cool Moms" on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network, where he and his co-host dispense sage motherly advice to fans who write in with their dilemmas. He also lives by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children, and cannoli.

