Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I'm The Boss Of My Life Youth Conference Set For April

OCYC and their community partners look to create a pipeline of job-ready local youth that are prepared to access the workforce.

Mar. 28, 2023  

I'm The Boss Of My Life Youth Conference Set For April

The Overtown Children & Youth Coalition will host the "I'm The Boss Of My Life" conference geared towards 13-24-year-olds on Friday, April 7th at the Intercontinental Miami (100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131) from 8:30 am-3:30 pm. OCYC and their community partners look to create a pipeline of job-ready local youth that are prepared to access the workforce. Whether interested in finance, IT, communications, or hospitality, students attending will have access to learning their options and opportunities while learning from industry experts and potential employers. The conference will prepare students to become a part of tomorrow's workforce. To register please visit: https://overtowncyc.org/im-the-boss-of-my-life-registration-2023.

The conference will provide the students with tangible skills, tools, and insight as they plan their career goals. Attendees can increase their financial literacy and learn career readiness skills to help them stand out in competitions. Workshop topics include

- Your Image on Trial

- Suited for Success

- Making Money Moves

- Boss Up in STEM

The "I'm the Boss of My Life" conference will allow attendees to network with employment organizations about job opportunities and gain insight into entrepreneurship. Lastly, each attendee will leave with a professional headshot to use as a tool to promote their image.

"We have created a conference to prepare our youth for a rapidly changing world. This conference is about empowering students to feel confident about their future. Students will see lifelong benefits from early opportunities to explore their interests, learn about potential careers, and gain insight into skills needed to hold a job. Overtown Children & Youth Coalition is proud to participate in this work", says Anthony Robinson, Executive Director of Overtown Children & Youth Coalition.

The complete list of sessions and information can be found at https://overtowncyc.org/

About the Overtown Children & Youth Coalition

MISSION

To create a collective impact to empower Overtown children and youth to reach their full potential.

VISION

Overtown is a community where all children and youth thrive.

VALUES

Community, Empowerment, Leadership, Integrity, Accountability, Cooperation, Communication, Creativity

PURPOSE

Convene | Network | Leverage | Scale | Impact



Ballet Sun Valley Announces Program Details For Dutch National Ballets Performances At The Photo
Ballet Sun Valley Announces Program Details For Dutch National Ballet's Performances At The Sun Valley Pavilion
Ballet Sun Valley has announced the program details forDutch National Ballet's (DNB) performances on July 1st and 2nd in the spectacular Sun Valley Pavilion.
Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Photo
Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Families
Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) and the Boise Phil have teamed up to bring a spectacular free concert to Treasure Valley kids and families on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Morrison Center.
Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform Solo Recital At Boise State University, Idaho, This Month Photo
Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform Solo Recital At Boise State University, Idaho, This Month
Grammy-award winning American organist Paul Jacobs will give a solo recital at 7 PM MST on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Boise University's Hemingway Center.
Boise Contemporary Theatre Presents Reading of DO YOU FEEL ANGER Photo
Boise Contemporary Theatre Presents Reading of DO YOU FEEL ANGER
Boise Contemporary Theatre presents its next installment in the 5X5 Reading Series, Do You Feel Anger by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, directed by Lily Yasuda. The performance is on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Long Time Non-Profit Education Director Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing DirectorLong Time Non-Profit Education Director Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing Director
March 13, 2023

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT), the only professional theater in 300 miles that focuses entirely on new and contemporary plays, welcomes Emily Mahon as its new Managing Director.
Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Families Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Families
March 3, 2023

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) and the Boise Phil have teamed up to bring a spectacular free concert to Treasure Valley kids and families on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Morrison Center.
Boise Contemporary Theatre Presents Reading of DO YOU FEEL ANGERBoise Contemporary Theatre Presents Reading of DO YOU FEEL ANGER
February 27, 2023

Boise Contemporary Theatre presents its next installment in the 5X5 Reading Series, Do You Feel Anger by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, directed by Lily Yasuda. The performance is on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7PM.
Ballet Sun Valley Presents The Debut of Dutch National Ballet in its First US Tour in 40 YearsBallet Sun Valley Presents The Debut of Dutch National Ballet in its First US Tour in 40 Years
February 1, 2023

Ballet Sun Valley has announced that it will present the debut of world-renowned Dutch National Ballet (DNB) led by Director Ted Brandsen, July 1st and 2nd at 7 pm in the Sun Valley Pavilion.
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in MarchTINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March
January 30, 2023

Tiny Beautiful Things comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March. The production is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Nia Vardalos. Performances run March 8 - 25, 2023.
share