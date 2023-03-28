I'm The Boss Of My Life Youth Conference Set For April

The Overtown Children & Youth Coalition will host the "I'm The Boss Of My Life" conference geared towards 13-24-year-olds on Friday, April 7th at the Intercontinental Miami (100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131) from 8:30 am-3:30 pm. OCYC and their community partners look to create a pipeline of job-ready local youth that are prepared to access the workforce. Whether interested in finance, IT, communications, or hospitality, students attending will have access to learning their options and opportunities while learning from industry experts and potential employers. The conference will prepare students to become a part of tomorrow's workforce. To register please visit: https://overtowncyc.org/im-the-boss-of-my-life-registration-2023.

The conference will provide the students with tangible skills, tools, and insight as they plan their career goals. Attendees can increase their financial literacy and learn career readiness skills to help them stand out in competitions. Workshop topics include

- Your Image on Trial

- Suited for Success

- Making Money Moves

- Boss Up in STEM

The "I'm the Boss of My Life" conference will allow attendees to network with employment organizations about job opportunities and gain insight into entrepreneurship. Lastly, each attendee will leave with a professional headshot to use as a tool to promote their image.

"We have created a conference to prepare our youth for a rapidly changing world. This conference is about empowering students to feel confident about their future. Students will see lifelong benefits from early opportunities to explore their interests, learn about potential careers, and gain insight into skills needed to hold a job. Overtown Children & Youth Coalition is proud to participate in this work", says Anthony Robinson, Executive Director of Overtown Children & Youth Coalition.

The complete list of sessions and information can be found at https://overtowncyc.org/

About the Overtown Children & Youth Coalition

MISSION

To create a collective impact to empower Overtown children and youth to reach their full potential.

VISION

Overtown is a community where all children and youth thrive.

VALUES

Community, Empowerment, Leadership, Integrity, Accountability, Cooperation, Communication, Creativity

PURPOSE

Convene | Network | Leverage | Scale | Impact