Fortune Feimster Comes to the Morrison Center in October

Fortune Feimster comes to the Morrison Center in October! The performance is set for October 1, 2023.

Don't miss out on a hilarious night of fun! You can catch stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Fortune Feimster on the radio, on big and small screens, and touring her stand-up right here in Boise! Fortune Feimster's one-hour specials are streaming on Netflix and have received fantastic reviews and nominations.

You may know Fortune from any one of her guest appearances on TV Shows, including RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE, DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, DRUNK HISTORY, CLAWS, 2 BROKE GIRLS, WORKAHOLICS, GLEE, IDIOTSITTER, TALES OF THE CITY, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, LIFE IN PIECES and @MIDNIGHT. On the film side, you can catch Fortune in OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY, SOCIAL ANIMALS, FATHER OF THE YEAR, and YES DAY. You may recognize her voice from TV, in roles including Evelyn on THE SIMPSONS, Brenda on Fox's BLESS THE HARTS, and Ava on Cartoon Network's SUMMER CAMP.




