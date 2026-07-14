CRAZY FOR YOU Will Come to Aspire Community Theatre

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Crazy For You will open at The Midge & Pepper Smock Family Theatre at the Kroc. Performances will run Aug 6, 7, 8 @ 7:30 PM, and Aug 8, 9 @ 2:00 PM.

Crazy for You is a high-energy Broadway musical that blends classic songs, comedy, and show-stopping dance numbers into a feel-good theatrical experience. Originally premiering on Broadway in 1992, the show is a romantic comedy inspired by the 1930 Gershwin musical Girl Crazy, but reimagined with a new book by Ken Ludwig. Abe McKinney, who is playing Bobby Child added, 'The second I read the script I fell in love with it. It's quick, witty, and hilarious while still keeping that timeless romantic feel.' With music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, you can expect famous tunes 'I Got Rhythm,' 'Embraceable You,' and 'Nice Work If You Can Get It' to name a few. A mix of old-fashioned Broadway charm, lavish choreography, and screwball romantic comedy, Crazy for You is often described as a 'love letter to the golden age of musical theatre.'

With all of the choreography required in the show, Crazy for You needed to be placed in the hands (and feet) of a multi-faceted director. Paisley Siemens, local director/choreographer/instructor is helming the production, with choreography assistance from Makayla Kaufman. Paisley's recent directing/choreography work includes Seussical (CYT North Idaho) and the tap dancing rats in Aspire's Shrek the Musical, among others. Siemens shared 'Crazy for You has been such a great challenge because of how much tap dancing is needed to bring the production to life. It's been an amazing show to choreograph because not only is tap my favorite style of dance but our cast is full of trained tap dancers, along with really hard-working and enthusiastic people who have embraced all the aspects of this show that make it so fun!'

Aubrey Babbitt, who plays Polly Baker in the show, echoes Paisley's sentiment, 'The passion that everyone puts into their craft is incredible and the results of this hard work speaks for itself!'

Other creatives working on the production are Resident Music Director, Presley DuPuis and Intern Director, Elias Underhill.

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