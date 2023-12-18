CLYDE'S Comes to Boise Contemporary Theater in January

Clyde's by Lynn Nottage comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in January. Performances will run January 31 - February 17, 2024.

In CLYDE’S, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them down, the staff members learn to reclaim their lives, find purpose, and become inspired to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

Show Times

Wednesday & Thursday – 7:00 pm

Friday & Saturday – 8:00 pm

Saturday Matinee – 2:00 pm

Special Performance Dates

Preview Nights:

Wed, Jan 31, 2024 – Fri, Feb 2, 2024

Pay What You Want Night:

Wed, Jan 31, 2024

First Thursday Happy Hour:

5:30-6:30 pm, Thu, Feb 1, 2024

Opening Night:

Sat, Feb 3, 2024

Educators’ Night:

Wed, Feb 7, 2024

Post-Show Convo:

Sat, Feb 10, 2024, & on Fri, Feb 16, 2024

Closing Night:

Sat, Feb 17, 2024