CLYDE'S Comes to Boise Contemporary Theater in January

Performances will run January 31 - February 17, 2024.
Clyde's by Lynn Nottage comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in January. Performances will run January 31 - February 17, 2024.
In CLYDE’S, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them down, the staff members learn to reclaim their lives, find purpose, and become inspired to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.
Wednesday & Thursday – 7:00 pm
Friday & Saturday – 8:00 pm
Saturday Matinee – 2:00 pm
Preview Nights:
Wed, Jan 31, 2024 – Fri, Feb 2, 2024
Pay What You Want Night:
Wed, Jan 31, 2024
First Thursday Happy Hour:
5:30-6:30 pm, Thu, Feb 1, 2024
Opening Night:
Sat, Feb 3, 2024
Educators’ Night:
Wed, Feb 7, 2024
Post-Show Convo:
Sat, Feb 10, 2024, & on Fri, Feb 16, 2024
Closing Night:
Sat, Feb 17, 2024
