CLYDE'S Comes to Boise Contemporary Theater in January

Performances will run January 31 - February 17, 2024.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

CLYDE'S Comes to Boise Contemporary Theater in January

Clyde's by Lynn Nottage comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in January. Performances will run January 31 - February 17, 2024.

In CLYDE’S, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them down, the staff members learn to reclaim their lives, find purpose, and become inspired to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

Show Times

Wednesday & Thursday – 7:00 pm

Friday & Saturday – 8:00 pm

Saturday Matinee – 2:00 pm

Special Performance Dates

Preview Nights:
Wed, Jan 31, 2024 – Fri, Feb 2, 2024

Pay What You Want Night:
Wed, Jan 31, 2024

First Thursday Happy Hour:
5:30-6:30 pm, Thu, Feb 1, 2024

Opening Night:
Sat, Feb 3, 2024

Educators’ Night:
Wed, Feb 7, 2024

Post-Show Convo:
Sat, Feb 10, 2024, & on Fri, Feb 16, 2024

Closing Night:
Sat, Feb 17, 2024


RELATED STORIES - Boise

1
BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; STATE FAIR, CLUE, Music Theatre of Idaho & More Lead! Photo
BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; STATE FAIR, CLUE, Music Theatre of Idaho & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Reading of THE SNOW QUEEN Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Weekend Photo
Reading of THE SNOW QUEEN Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Weekend

A reading of The Snow Queen by Jonathan Graham comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre this weekend. The reading is on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM.

3
SILENT SKY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April 2024 Photo
SILENT SKY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April 2024

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre next year. Performances run April 17 - May 4, 2024.

4
BroadwayWorld Boise Awards December 5th Standings; STATE FAIR Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Boise Awards December 5th Standings; STATE FAIR Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

