Boise Contemporary Theater to Receive $25,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards, totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of 2024 grants.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Boise Contemporary Theater has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000. This grant will support BCT's 4th Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival. In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards, totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

 

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Boise Contemporary Theater, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”

 

BCT's Producing Artistic Director, Benjamin Burdick, added, “This is by far the largest award for an artistic project we've ever received. We at BCT are so grateful to the NEA's Theater and Musical representative for visiting last year's BIPOC Playwrights Festival to see it firsthand, and to the NEA for supporting this important work. Each year, we see what it means to the playwrights to support them and their untold stories. We simply cannot do it without the critical assistance from the NEA. We so appreciate it.”

 

For more information, please visit:

BCT's Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival: bctheater.org/bipoc

NEA's grant announcement: arts.gov/news

 

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) is a professional nonprofit theater company in Boise, Idaho, whose mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience. Founded in 1997, BCT is the only nonprofit professional theater within 300 miles dedicated to producing challenging new work. BCT is a recipient of the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, a two-time recipient of the National Theater Company Award from the American Theater Wing, and the 2022-23 City of Boise Cultural Ambassador. Now in its 26th season, BCT has presented over 90 MainStage productions, including over 25 world premieres, such as Eric Coble's The Velocity of Autumn (which continued to Broadway).

 

 

