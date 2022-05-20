Boise Contemporary Theater to Receive $15,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts for BIPOC Playwrights Festival

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) is the recipient of a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA)'s principal grants program, Grants for Arts Projects. This NEA program provides project-based funding and "supports public engagement with, and access to, various forms of art across the nation, the creation of art, learning in the arts at all stages of life, and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life."

As Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA, puts it, "The arts are crucial in helping America's communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation's economic recovery."

Benjamin Burdick, Producing Artistic Director added, "As ever, we are incredibly grateful to the NEA for their steadfast support of theater and arts across the nation. Their support for our Second Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival cements for us its importance and our commitment to growing this Festival into something that becomes an annual destination not only for people in Boise but for playwrights, artists, and patrons from across the nation."

This $15,000 grant will help fund the BCT BIPOC Playwrights Festival which brings new stories, penned by artists from all over the country, to Boise, ensuring that all aspects of the human experience are explored on BCT's stages.

For more information on the NEA's Grants for Arts Projects, visit https://www.arts.gov/grants/grants-for-arts-projects.

For more information on the City of Boise's Cultural Ambassador, Boise Contemporary Theater, please visit www.bctheater.org.