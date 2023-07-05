AN R-RATED MAGIC SHOW Comes tot he Morrison Center This Weekend

The performance is set for July 8, 2023.
AN R-RATED MAGIC SHOW comes to the Morrison Center this weekend. The performance is set for July 8, 2023.
Tricks, antics, pranks, stunts, wisecracks, buffoonery - all brought to you by one of the most compelling entertainers of his generation! Side-splitting comedy and mind-blowing magic are brought into the spotlight as comedy magician Grant Freeman performs his unique, raunchy show full of surprises - AN R-RATED MAGIC SHOW!
Recommended 18+
Videos
|Cinderella (Rogers & Hammerstein)
The Nampa Civic Center (8/24-8/26)
|Tick Tick Boom
The Nampa Civic Center (7/27-7/29)
|Pride & Prejudice, A New Musica
Schuler Performing Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
|Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Nampa Civic Center (10/19-10/21)
|Elf the Musical
The Nampa Civic Center (12/07-12/09)
|Frozen Jr
Boise Little Theater (7/14-7/22)
|Exit, Pursued by a Bear
Stage Coach Theatre (7/14-7/29)
|Brand Identity Through Web Design Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/29-7/05)
|Footloose, The Musical
Schuler Performing Arts Center (7/21-7/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You