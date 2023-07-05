AN R-RATED MAGIC SHOW Comes tot he Morrison Center This Weekend

AN R-RATED MAGIC SHOW comes to the Morrison Center this weekend. The performance is set for July 8, 2023.

Tricks, antics, pranks, stunts, wisecracks, buffoonery - all brought to you by one of the most compelling entertainers of his generation! Side-splitting comedy and mind-blowing magic are brought into the spotlight as comedy magician Grant Freeman performs his unique, raunchy show full of surprises - AN R-RATED MAGIC SHOW!

Recommended 18+