AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM JOSEPH Comes to the Morrison Center in July

The performance is on July 5.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August Photo 3 SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August
AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM JOSEPH Comes to the Morrison Center in July Photo 4 AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM JOSEPH Comes to the Morrison Center in July

AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM JOSEPH Comes to the Morrison Center in July

 For one night only, on July 5th, join world renowned pianist, composer and producer William Joseph for the exclusive concert event of the summer! Come experience the magic of this unforgettable evening, with special guests, singing sensations Daniel Emmet and Amy Manford

William Joseph was discovered and signed by legendary producer and 16-time Grammy award winner David Foster. This catapulted William’s career providing him opportunities to share the stage and tour with major artists including Josh Groban. Joining William’s Summer Tour is Daniel Emmet, an America's Got Talent finalist, Las Vegas headliner who has toured with Marie Osmond and currently tours with David Foster! You will also be wowed by Amy Manford!  Amy is sensational, an Australian-American soprano  best known for her captivating portrayal of 'Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera on London's West End stage, The Sydney Opera House and further afield. Amy has the voice of an angel and is currently appearing  as Andrea Bocelli's special guest in his tour of the US.  




RELATED STORIES - Boise

1
SINGIN IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August Photo
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August

The 'Greatest Movie Musical of All Time' is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number!

2
The Boise Philharmonic Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo
The Boise Philharmonic Announces 2023-2024 Season

The Boise Phil has announced their 2023-2024 season, which features beloved canonical works, acclaimed guest artists, Pops concerts, special events, and educational outreach events within the greater Boise community.

3
Seven Devils Playwrights Conference Unveils 2023 Playwrights And Event Lineup Photo
Seven Devils Playwrights Conference Unveils 2023 Playwrights And Event Lineup

Seven Devils Playwrights Conference returns to McCall, ID with a program of free public events running June 7-17. Now in its 23rd year, the McCall-based Conference brings playwrights and theater artists from around the country together to develop and present new plays by some of the nation's most exciting new voices in partnership with the Alpine Playhouse.

4
Celebrated Masterworks, Selections From Film Scores & More Set for The Boise Phil 2023 Photo
Celebrated Masterworks, Selections From Film Scores & More Set for The Boise Phil 2023-2024 Season

The Boise Phil has announced their 2023-2024 season, which features beloved canonical works, acclaimed guest artists, Pops concerts, special events, and educational outreach events within the greater Boise community.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

Boise SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose, The Musical
Schuler Performing Arts Center (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice, A New Musica
Schuler Performing Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Stage Coach Theatre (6/09-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tick Tick Boom
The Nampa Civic Center (7/27-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Of Music
Schuler Performing Arts Center (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brand Identity Through Web Design Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/29-7/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Nampa Civic Center (10/19-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exit, Pursued by a Bear
Stage Coach Theatre (7/14-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to the Family Murder Mystery
Watson's Mystery Cafe (6/03-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella (Rogers & Hammerstein)
The Nampa Civic Center (8/24-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You