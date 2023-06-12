AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM JOSEPH Comes to the Morrison Center in July

For one night only, on July 5th, join world renowned pianist, composer and producer William Joseph for the exclusive concert event of the summer! Come experience the magic of this unforgettable evening, with special guests, singing sensations Daniel Emmet and Amy Manford!

William Joseph was discovered and signed by legendary producer and 16-time Grammy award winner David Foster. This catapulted William’s career providing him opportunities to share the stage and tour with major artists including Josh Groban. Joining William’s Summer Tour is Daniel Emmet, an America's Got Talent finalist, Las Vegas headliner who has toured with Marie Osmond and currently tours with David Foster! You will also be wowed by Amy Manford! Amy is sensational, an Australian-American soprano best known for her captivating portrayal of 'Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera on London's West End stage, The Sydney Opera House and further afield. Amy has the voice of an angel and is currently appearing as Andrea Bocelli's special guest in his tour of the US.