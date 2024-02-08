Theatre Tuscaloosa Plans Its Ninth Annual Online Auction

Theatre Tuscaloosa is hosting its ninth annual online fundraising event "Lights, Camera, Auction!" March 28-31, 2024. This year's auction can be viewed now at 32 Auctions or theatretusc.com. The funds raised from this event help Theatre Tuscaloosa serve its mission to provide quality theatrical experiences to the community of West Alabama. Bidding will open March 28 at 9 a.m. and Will Close March 31 at 9 p.m.

"Lights, Camera, Auction!" will include items such as tickets and a hotel stay at Alabama Adventure, handmade quilts, pottery, clothing, international art pieces, gift cards, bundles, and more. Items will be added daily for preview on Theatre Tuscaloosa's 32 Auctions page for potential bidders to view before the auction.

Tina Turley, Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer said, "Last year we surpassed our goal. I am always so amazed at the amount of support we get from the community for this incredible auction. I hope we can meet and surpass our goal again this year!"

To participate, bidders can navigate to the "Lights, Camera, Auction! 2024" page on 32 Auctions (https://www.32auctions.com/lights-camera-auction24) OR theatretusc.com/lights-camera-auction. Bidders create a free account with 32 Auctions to begin bidding on items starting March 28 at 9 a.m.. The participant who places the highest bid for each item before the auction closes will be the winner of that item. Bids must not be deleted or edited once placed. Winners will be contacted via the contact information they provide through 32 Auctions.

Payments may be made online, in person at the ticket office, mailed to Theatre Tuscaloosa, or submitted by phone at 205.391.2277. Cash, check, or credit/debit cards will be accepted. Items may be picked up at the Ticket Office during regular business hours; however, if the winner is unable to pick up in person, the item can be shipped at cost.

Donations are being accepted for the auction through March 21st. Those who would like to donate items or services to the auction can pledge their support at www.theatretusc.com or deliver their donation to the ticket office during regular business hours. Theatre Tuscaloosa is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, so the value of donated items will be tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

For more information or to donate an item or service, visit www.theatretusc.com or call 205.391.2277.