SWAN LAKE Comes to Alabama Theatre in March

World Ballet Series: Swan Lake comes to the Alabama Theatre next month. The performance is on March 24 at 6:00 pm.

Swan Lake, the ballet of all ballets, will be performed one night only as a part of the World Ballet Series. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by Odile, and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky’s music.

The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic.

World Ballet Series is a unique project that attracts many International Artists and is composed of renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries who are united by a passion for entertaining audiences and enriching classical ballet traditions through brilliant, critically-acclaimed new productions of timeless ballet classics.

Audience: For ages 5 & over

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes (including 20-minute intermission)

Doors open at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m.

