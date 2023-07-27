Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At Red Mountain Theatre

Spoiler alert for those unaware, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a musical journey based on a famous story shared in your neighborhood Bible school. This bright production successfully carries the message of the importance of forgiveness and dreaming in the original text without preaching religion to the audience. It follows the story of Joseph (Ethan Hardy Benson), a young man gifted with the ability to see and interpret dreams. His father, Jacob (Barry Austin), reveres Joseph as a shining favorite over his other eleven hum-drum sons. Jacob gifts Joseph with a bright multi-colored coat to show his unyielding affection. Joseph's eleven brothers grow envious and catch jealous feelings. They tear up his vibrant coat, beat up and sell off Joseph into slavery, then tell Jacob that Joseph has died.

Joseph's innocence and spirit get battered as he becomes sold from one owner to another (both actors are Red Mountain Theatre favorites). First to Potiphar (Barry Austin), a comically greedy letch, and then to a hilarious Elvis-infused Pharoah (Kyle Holman), who is more Memphis than Mesopotamia. Both actors are a delight with solid character work, vocal range, and captivating stage presence. Joseph's journey never diminishes his gift for dreaming. He eventually reaches a crossroads that brings reflection, light, purpose, and joy. The Narrator (Amy Johnson) is the musical theater muse leading the audience through this Biblical story. Johnson, a frequent performer at Red Mountain Theatre, brings a solid presence, engagement, and voice. She comes off as a well-liked Sunday school teacher with the biggest heart, the smoothest voice, and the best cookies.

The energetic 1968 score by the legendary duo of Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice deliver catchy notes of modern musical theater history. The show has songs showcasing multiple genres, providing Broadway ballads, jazz, rock, gospel, and country. The fun music quickly takes up real estate in your head. You will be clapping and tapping throughout the performance.

The children's storybook presentation allows the story to lightly touch on sharp points of physical, emotional, and mental strife during Joseph's journey. The bright and campy delivery provides imagery that bypasses the dark scenarios and inspires the audience to dream and follow who they are.

Red Mountain Theatre is a well-recognized hub for cultivating the arts in the youth of our Birmingham community. This production follows suit with a rotation of the child ensemble cast from various organizations in the Birmingham community. JOSEPH's strength utilizes children's voices and spirits into the fabric of this musical.

Director and Choreographer Stacy Alley (the Head of Musical Theatre and Professor of Musical Theatre/Dance at The University of Alabama) lays the foundation for a live-action children's storybook. The energy and pacing feel natural and with purpose. The audience is transported right from the first song. Kendra Weeks expressive costume design gives the audience gold from multiple creative costumes tailored to the performance, the shepherds, big dance numbers, to the Pharaoh chambers. Stacy Alley and George Wilson-Berry provide energetic and fresh choreography that keeps you moving in your seat and out to your car. The dancers' genre skips flawlessly from country ho-down, disco dance party, 80's pop, and Broadway show stoppers.

Energetic dance and music numbers push the plot forward without any lulls in the performance. Katie Holmes's musical direction gives a full and robust orchestra and amazing harmonies and arrangements of the singers. Amy Ethinton's stage management makes each transition seamless. Steve & Sam Carter Gilliam's striking set design transports you with minimal complex pieces. This, combined with creative lighting design by Kelly Dean Anderson, sound design by Patrick MacDonald, and electronic music design by Antony Smith, fill the space with the thematic immersion of a Biblical story coming to life. Impressive performance highlights come from Terrance Campbell (Judah), Blake West (Ruben), Ford Beshirs (Simeon), Jared Max Wright (Gad/Butler), Hannah Kuykendall (Mrs. Potiphal), and Bria J. Tyner (Ensemble/Dance Captain). The only hurdle I encountered was audio mixing during the musical numbers. At many points, the soloists' voices were noticeably softer than the orchestra's, making it difficult to hear the lyrics and interactions.

Ethan Hardy Benson plays the role of Joseph. He comes to Birmingham from his hometown of Memphis, TN. Benson brings a bright presence to the role, backed by an angelic voice.

Musical theater has been in his blood for most of his life. This production is his third time performing JOSEPH, twice during his youth and now in his first regional contact. Benson says, "This production makes me feel like it's a graduation of sorts. It feels great to come back to something so close to home. "

Benson grew up active in shows at his community arts center. This passion was a major draw to join the continuously growing Red Mountain Theatre arts campus. "That's one of the things I was most excited about coming here," Benson says with a spark of excitement. "I am glad to be at this growing arts campus. That's a big reason for me to be here. My home arts center was very important to my growth."

During those early formative years, Benson's exposure to the arts prepared him for a successful acting career. He is coming fresh off the touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar. JOSEPH still holds up in his memory and heart. I asked him if he found anything new in performing the musical. Benson says, "There are definite moments where the words hit differently every night, even with doing a long run. I'm trying not to replicate and let it be real; that's what the audience deserves."

One of the highlights of this performance is the children's ensemble of bright smiles, voices, and dance moves. Benson says, "It's very special because we have a new school to come in every week. For many of them, this is their first time being on stage. Getting to share that moment with them brings you back down to Earth. When you look down, it's exciting to see the twinkle in their eyes."

The lyrics in the song "Joseph's Coat" describe the dreamy colors in an expressive, rapid-fire delivery that hits on many levels. Such positive messaging reflects the kaleidoscope of everyone we share this world with. The result is an embrace of dreams, togetherness, and joy, as we are all colors found in the fabric of this optimistic dreamer. This performance is an entertaining Dreamcoat bedazzled with song, love, and lessons toward positive character.

You should try it on. I bet it fits.

Red Mountain Theatre Company

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Running July 21 - Aug 13

Tickets - https://www.redmountaintheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Stewart Edwards