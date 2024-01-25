Red Mountain Theatre to Present THE COLOR PURPLE in February

Red Mountain Theatre will bring The Color Purple - Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel turned Tony Award-winning Broadway musical-to the Mainstage this February. This enduring work tells the story of Celie as she emerges from a childhood of neglect and abuse to find her strength and radiance within.

RMT has welcomed Monet, a NYC based actor and creative, to direct the show. Monet has been enthusiastic about the cast and creative team in Birmingham. "What we are doing is figuring out: How does The Color Purple resonate with this very talented community of actors? We're learning how to tell this story with these artists for this community in this moment. All the themes bubble up to the surface on their own when you find a way to tell the story of a very human experience."

Many cast members are returning to familiar roles. Myiesha J. Duff will be taking on the role of Celie for the third time with RMT (after performing in 2012 and 2019). The role can be demanding, both mentally and emotionally, but Duff relishes it. "It's hard to see myself in any other role than Celie. I'm so excited to do this show again, this time on this big, gorgeous stage."

Birmingham audiences will also see other familiar faces in key roles, including Jeremy Jefferson (Mister), Juna Givhan (Sofia), Halo Wheeler (Squeak), Dorian (Harpo), and Abijah Cunningham (Church Lady). Additionally, the musical requires young actors to help tell the story over a forty-year span. RMT is welcoming four talented youth performers, Jaina Burrell, Chelsea Williams, Xander Duckworth, and Mackenzie Gipson, to work alongside the adult cast. "When I'm talking to our young artists, I get to talk to them about how the show applies to them," says Monet. "But even more so for actors who may have performed in this show before. It's challenging, but it's exciting because we change and we grow. You respond to the themes in a whole new way, because you're a whole new person."

With a recent screen adaptation of the musical still in theaters, Director Monet isn't worried about Hollywood competition. "The Color Purple is grounded and effervescent and buoyant and exciting and heartbreaking - and to experience those things with a community around you, with artists working in real time, is just something special. There are no edits here. It's real, it's life and it's just for you. That night you see The Color Purple at Red Mountain Theatre, it will never be that way again. You get to experience it that way for yourself."

The Color Purple is sponsored by Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED, Wells Fargo, Spire, Joe Piper, Inc. and Bradley. Performances run February 9 through March 3. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Sign Language Interpretation and Audio Descriptions will be available at the Saturday, February 17 performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at redmountaintheatre.org. Tickets start at $49. The show is recommended for ages 13+. For more information on the show, Click Here

ABOUT RED MOUNTAIN THEATRE

Red Mountain Theatre is an organization that inspires audiences through powerful theatre experiences led by professionals who deliver engaging performances produced and presented with artistic integrity. In addition to theatre productions, RMT offers educational programs that build positive life skills for young people and provide growth opportunities for theatre professionals. The Birmingham-based nonprofit organization has been inspiring audiences, changing lives and creating conversations through theatre experiences since 1979.