Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Red Mountain Theatre

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Red Mountain Theatre's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid brings one of Disney's most beloved stories to the stage with familiar songs, beloved characters, and a talented cast. Following Ariel's journey from life under the sea to the world above, the musical has all of the elements necessary for an exciting and magical theatrical experience. However, throughout the performance, I kept finding myself waiting for the production to become something more than it was. While the show is far from what would be considered a "bad show", it ultimately felt surprisingly empty and lackluster, never fully creating the sense of wonder and immersion that a story like The Little Mermaid depends on.

One of the biggest challenges for any production of The Little Mermaid is creating a believable underwater world. Here, that illusion is frequently broken. The story relies heavily on the contrast between life under the sea and the human world above, but the production often struggles to create a convincing distinction between the two. Much of that came from how the production chose to portray swimming. Performers frequently lifted and waved sections of their costumes as they moved across the stage, which I found more distracting than immersive. The effect often drew attention to the performers' feet and legs rather than creating the impression that they were underwater. This was especially noticeable with Ariel, whose eventual transformation loses some of its impact when her legs are already visible throughout much of the show.

That same lack of immersion carried over into the overall design of the production. Many of the scenes felt surprisingly sparse, with a noticeable lack of scenic elements, set dressing, and physical details that could have helped bring the world to life. In several locations, elements that I expected to exist physically were instead painted or projected onto the scenery, which only contributed to the overall feeling that the stage was emptier than it should have been. As a result, the stage often felt larger and emptier than it should have.

While the production struggled in several areas, the shining element of the show was clearly the ensemble. While I often found myself struggling to become immersed in the story, the performers' energy was present from beginning to end, and they came to the stage every moment with an infectious level of excitement and energy. Combined with their stellar costumes and energetic, flashy choreography, they constantly brought immense and vibrant life to the stage. Whenever the ensemble was involved, the production felt brighter, more vibrant, and significantly more engaging.

Although I ultimately found myself wanting more from the production as a whole, there is no denying the effort, talent, and energy on display from everyone involved. The production provides audiences with an entertaining retelling of a beloved Disney classic, even though I left feeling that it never quite achieved the level of magic that the story itself promises.

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