Birmingham Hippodrome Releases Extra Tickets For DEAR SANTA

After overwhelming demand, Birmingham Hippodrome have announced two extra performances for Dear Santa are now on sale, giving families and theatre lovers another chance to catch this unforgettable Christmas treat.

The two extra performances will take place on Wednesday 20 December at 4.30pm and Friday 22 December at 1.15pm.

From much loved author of children's book Dear Zoo, Rod Campbell, Dear Santa tells the story of Santa delivering presents with the help of his cheeky Elf, making the holidays magical just in time Christmas Eve and is the perfect introduction to theatre for little ones.

Each child will receive a gift from Santa in a snowy grotto following the performance. Dear Santa will open at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio on Monday 11 December with performances until Sunday 24 December. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.