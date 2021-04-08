VIDEO: La Monnaie De Munt Presents Virtual Concert From Hendrickje Van Kerckhove and Yves Saelens

La Monnaie De Munt is presenting a virtual concert with Hendrickje Van Kerckhove and Yves Saelens. The concert is available until tomorrow.

Tune in below!

Belgian soprano Hendrickje Van Kerckhove studied with Bernadette Degelin at the Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp and fulfilled her vocal education with Susan Roper. She acquired post-graduates at the Flanders Opera Studio and the Queen Elisabeth Musical College (with José van Dam and Susanna Eken).

Her international career took off at the Royal Theater la Monnaie as Kristin in the world premiere of Julie (Philippe Boesmans) with revivals at Wiener Festwochen and Festival d'Aix-en-Provence. Another important breakthrough came in 2005 with her debut at Bavarian State Opera in the world premiere of Arnaldo De Felice's of Medusa as Natalia-Medusa, followed by invitations to take part in Ballo in Maschera (Oscar) and Don Carlo (Voce dal Cielo) led by Maestro Zubin Mehta, who also invited her to sing Blonde in Die Entführung aus dem Serail in Tel-Aviv.

After obtaining a pedagogical diploma, Belgian tenor Yves Saelens studied at the Brussels Royal Conservatoire of Music with Dina Grossberger, where he obtained the Higher Diplomas for Singing and Lyric Art, and at the Juilliard Opera Center in New York with Ed Zambara. He won the "Concours Nany Phillipart '96", "Jeugd en Muziek Vlaanderen '97", "New York Oratorio Society Competition '97" and the "Marilyn Horne Foundation Competition '97"; In Salzburg, he became 2nd laureate of the "International Mozart Competition '99". He was elected "Young Musician of the Year 2004" by the Union of Belgian Music Press.