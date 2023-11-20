ROBINSON CRUSOE IS A D*CK Comes to Bozar This Week

The performance is set for 21 November 2023.

Nov. 20, 2023

'Robinson Crusoe is a d*ck - Benjamin Deboosere' comes to Bozar this week. The performance is set for 21 November 2023.

After a shipwreck, the Englishman Robinson Crusoe finds himself stranded on an island. Daniel Defoe’s classic novel has been told many times but has never been depicted as critically as in Deboosere’s film. By dismantling the assumptions propagated by the mythical story, the film boldly and irreverently deconstructs one of the colonial landmarks of European literature.

Benjamin Deboosere (they/their) (°1984, Brussels) makes socio-political works with a playful approach. Their films have been shown at various international film festivals as Tallinn Black Nights (BNFF), Vancouver Queer Film Festival, Africadoc Benin, Festival du Film Documentaire de Saint-Louis, Brussels Art Film Festival, Achtung Berlin, among others. After two short films and a documentary, Deboosere ventures into feature-length fiction with this film premiered by Bozar in the presence of lead actress Oriana Ikomo and Deboosere themselves.

Followed by a conversation with the director & crew moderated by Peggy Pierot.




