Opening Night of LES HUGUENOTS Postponed to 15 June

The number of Covid cases has increased exponentially in the opera house. Unfortunately, this is also true for the production of Les Huguenots: several people from the chorus, orchestra, cast, dancers and technicians have tested positive.



In order not to further endanger the safety of the staff, audience and artists, the premiere of Les Huguenots has been postponed from Sunday the 12th of June to Wednesday the 15th of June.



The company will resume performances of Les Huguenots from Wednesday the 15th of June, in the hope that by then everyone will be healthy again and the danger of infection will have passed.