La Monnaie's Sustainability Policy Chosen as Best Future Project at the Oper! Awards

The Oper! Awards - one of Germany's international opera awards - were presented last night at the Nationale Opera & Ballet in Amsterdam. La Monnaie managed to win the award for Best Future Project with its innovative sustainability policy.

The jury of the Oper! Awards put it this way: “For 23 years, La Monnaie has been consistently concerned with the impact of its activities on the environment. Reduction of CO2 emissions, sustainability and environmental awareness among all employees are the declared objectives. Since 2022, the Green Opera project has even been part of the house's CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) strategy. Waste separation, noticeably less energy and water consumption, beehives on the roof, homemade cleaning products and recycling of set designs, in addition to bicycle racks and optimised internal logistics - these are just some of the changes also promoted through Collectif 17h25. Exemplary!”



Peter de Caluwe, La Monnaie’s general and artistic director, said, “We are sincerely proud of this recognition of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy as Best Future Project. This strategy enables us to incorporate, in the long term, the three dimensions of sustainable development (ecological, social and economic) into the vision and mission of our cultural institution. Indeed, this participatory and staff-wide discussion is an essential agenda item for the entire cultural sector. We are happy to share it with our fellow institutions as a model for future development.”



More information on La Monnaie’s Green Opera approach can be found here. Those who want to check out the timeline of our sustainable approach can do so here.