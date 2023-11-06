'Faust, Schreiber, Tamestit, Queyras & Melnikov' Comes to Bozar This Week

When five top musicians share the stage together, we know there will be chamber music of the very highest calibre. They will create a programme of Robert Schumann’s finest chamber music.

On every page, it is clear that he has studied the great masters like Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven. He composed the first string quartet, the piano quartet, and the piano quintet all in the year 1842, an extremely productive year for chamber music.

In each of these works, Schumann manages to maintain a great sense of tension, in which each movement is perfectly placed in the architecture. In the hands of these five musicians, this promises to be one of the highlights of chamber music, in a unique performance played on period instruments. Indeed, you will be able to gain an inkling of how Schumann himself may once have heard the music.

Isabelle Faust, violin

Alexander Melnikov, piano

Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello

Anne Katharina Schreiber, violin

Antoine Tamestit, viola