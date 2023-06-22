Christina Scheppelmann Appointed General and Artistic Director Of La Monnaie

Peter de Caluwe, whose mandate as General and Artistic Director expires on 1 July 2025, has made the opera house shine since 2007. 

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in October Photo 2 LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in October
A BRIEF DRAFT OF HUMAN DESIRES Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo 3 A BRIEF DRAFT OF HUMAN DESIRES Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Christina Scheppelmann Appointed General and Artistic Director Of La Monnaie

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions, Hadja Lahbib, has appointed Christina Scheppelmann as General and Artistic Director of La Monnaie, on the proposal of the La Monnaie Board of Directors.

Peter de Caluwe, whose mandate as General and Artistic Director expires on 1 July 2025, has made the opera house shine since 2007. 

Christina Scheppelmann appointment is the result of an extremely rigorous selection process conducted after the call for candidates published at the end of 2022.  The candidatures were selected based on precise criteria established by the Board of Directors, guided by a jury with the support of external consultancies. Shortlisted candidates were then assessed.
 

Philippe Delusinne, on behalf of the Board of Directors of La Monnaie: “We are delighted to nominate, on behalf of the Board of Directors, Ms Christina Scheppelmann, who will take over the reins of this beautiful house in 2025. We received 24 applications and made a choice, which was difficult given the quality of the candidates and the scale of the challenge. We looked at the cultural knowledge, artistic vision and strategic positioning of La Monnaie, taking into account its missions of opera, contemporary creation and choreographic performances, the reputation, network and experience needed to ensure La Monnaie's place, as well as the managerial and human qualities needed to lead the teams. 

Christina Scheppelmann met all the criteria perfectly. She impressed us with her clear objectives and coherent projects. She has concrete, forward-looking plans and all the qualities needed to be an excellent general manager of La Monnaie.”
 

Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Federal Cultural Institutions: "I welcome the Board of Director's choice. An open procedure led to the appointment of an experienced woman with a remarkable professional career at the helm of large, prestigious houses. It is a great challenge to take over the reins of La Monnaie after the constructive and creative years under the leadership of Peter de Caluwe, who is a great opera director and an unrivalled connoisseur of today's repertoire, talent and voices. With Peter de Caluwe, La Monnaie has a director whose encyclopaedic knowledge and brilliant imagination meet the challenges of our time.

I am further looking forward to seeing how Ms Christina Scheppelmann will use her talents in presenting her first programme. She has a wealth of cultural and operatic experience that has taken her from her native Germany to Barcelona, Oman, Washington, San Francisco and Seattle. I am convinced that Ms Christina Scheppelmann, together with the teams at La Monnaie, especially Alain Altinoglu, the musicians, choirs, studios and technical teams, will present a clear and enthusiastic artistic vision. She has shown a great awareness of the mission of opera and the future of lyrical art with a view to capturing new audiences. Her vision is particularly relevant to the missions of La Monnaie."



RELATED STORIES - Belgium

1
LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in October Photo
LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in October

Vitellia loves Tito, the emperor of the Roman Empire. When he doesn't return her love, she and Tito's confidant Sesto hatch a plan to kill him in order to gain power herself. The attack fails. Tito refuses to punish his assailants and eventually grants them clemency.

2
A BRIEF DRAFT OF HUMAN DESIRES Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
A BRIEF DRAFT OF HUMAN DESIRES Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

A Brief Draft Of Human Desires comes to Opera Ballet Flanders this month. Arias and songs about the eternal longing for Purcell, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, Britten and Judith Weir.

3
A BRIEF DRAFT OF HUMAN DESIRES Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month Photo
A BRIEF DRAFT OF HUMAN DESIRES Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month

Verlangen is de essentie van het menselijke bestaan. Niet zozeer de vervulling van het verlangen verrijkt ons dan wel het verlangen zelf. Samen met de jonge zangers van International Opera Academy exploreert de Franse theatermaker Maëlle Dequiedt de essentie van deze wonderlijke drijfveer, oorsprong van vele fantasmen en waanbeelden, in een aanstekelijke semi-scenische productie.

4
THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

De gehuwde Lucretia, bekend voor haar trouw, weigert met het trauma van haar aanranding verder te leven, ook al wordt de tiran verbannen en een nieuw bewind geïnstalleerd. Benjamin Britten schreef zijn gestileerde kameropera The Rape of Lucretia tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog, in een periode die behalve door oorlogsgruwel getekend werd door een dramatische toename van misdaden en seksueel geweld.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
View all Videos

Belgium SHOWS

Recommended For You